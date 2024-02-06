Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 230,274 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,959 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 230,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $259,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
