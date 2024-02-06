Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 230,274 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,959 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 230,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $259,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $259.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.