Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 23,769 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,769 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Crown were worth $207,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after buying an additional 4,836,470 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $123,506,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

