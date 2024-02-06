Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 573,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $215,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $606,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $397.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.02 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

