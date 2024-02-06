MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $92.00 at UBS Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut MasTec from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.58.

NYSE MTZ opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -107.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 139.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

