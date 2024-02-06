Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,356 shares of company stock worth $62,625,857 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $457.01. 539,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.64 and its 200 day moving average is $408.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

