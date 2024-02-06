Matson (NYSE:MATX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

MATX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Matson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MATX

Matson Stock Down 0.2 %

Matson Announces Dividend

MATX opened at $112.88 on Friday. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,517 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after purchasing an additional 338,940 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.