Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $437,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

