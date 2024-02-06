Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $712,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.