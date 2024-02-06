Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

