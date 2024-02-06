Maverick Protocol Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $23.72 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.69778501 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $42,327,196.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

