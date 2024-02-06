McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $330.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.10.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $285.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.87 and its 200 day moving average is $280.20. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

