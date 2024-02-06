McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $340.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $345.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.10.

Shares of MCD opened at $285.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.87 and a 200 day moving average of $280.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

