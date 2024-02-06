MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Down 3.6%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,707.72 and last traded at $1,710.80. Approximately 187,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 332,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,774.75.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,634.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,423.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

