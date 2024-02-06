Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.68.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 901.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,598 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

