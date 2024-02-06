Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Shell Asset Management Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 28,123 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on META. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.9 %

META traded down $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,847,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,407,045. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

