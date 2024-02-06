Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after buying an additional 1,657,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,844,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,535,240. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.81 and its 200 day moving average is $327.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $9,125,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

