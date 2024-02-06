Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 149.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,143,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,945,799,000 after acquiring an additional 111,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $455.68. 8,012,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,372,508. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.81 and a 200 day moving average of $327.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

