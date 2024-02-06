Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Boosted by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 191.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,503,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302,873 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 46.5% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Meta Platforms worth $1,051,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.9 %

META traded down $4.36 on Tuesday, reaching $455.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,661,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,407,045. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.81 and its 200 day moving average is $327.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.