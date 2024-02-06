Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.03.

META opened at $459.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

