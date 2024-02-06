Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $530.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $430.00 to $530.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.3 %

META stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

