Meter Governance Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00005608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $53.65 million and $266,191.33 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,995,781 coins and its circulating supply is 22,328,551 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,995,781 with 22,328,551 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.44218352 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $292,932.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

