Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Methanex

Methanex Price Performance

Methanex Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.52. Methanex has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,453,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.