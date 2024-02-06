MetisDAO Price Hits $85.12 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $85.12 or 0.00196596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $446.91 million and approximately $22.08 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015891 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,169.47 or 0.99709356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011046 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003402 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 79.23652016 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $16,830,525.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.