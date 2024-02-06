MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.09

Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.09 and last traded at $62.40, with a volume of 5632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after acquiring an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MGE Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 191,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,190 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

