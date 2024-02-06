Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,540 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.82% of Microchip Technology worth $348,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,092,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,252,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,458,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,644,000 after buying an additional 549,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.89. 1,877,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,486. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

