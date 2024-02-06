Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 20th

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.60. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $42.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,039.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,945.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 2,480 shares of company stock valued at $52,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 23.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 524.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

