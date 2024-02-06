Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MPB opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $349.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $42.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPB. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $25,039.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,945.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,480 shares of company stock valued at $52,773. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1,249.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

