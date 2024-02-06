Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

