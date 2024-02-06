Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $9.59

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $9.35. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 467,597 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

