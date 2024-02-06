Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $3.81

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.72. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 244,069 shares traded.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.41.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
