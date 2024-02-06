Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $3.81

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.72. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 244,069 shares traded.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. FMR LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,867 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,474 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.