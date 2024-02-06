MKS Instruments (MKSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI stock opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

