Moelis & Company (MC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after acquiring an additional 870,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,494,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,370 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

