Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $106.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

NYSE:MHK opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

