Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,046. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

