Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Lessened by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 6.1% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.36.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $396.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.36. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $403.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

