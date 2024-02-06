Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 153 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $505.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $513.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.