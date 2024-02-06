Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.30. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.30 million. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MPAA opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.38. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.47 million, a P/E ratio of -191.16 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $62,989.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

