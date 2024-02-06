MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 3.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.54% of MSCI worth $220,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 254.1% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after acquiring an additional 337,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 59.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,513 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $581.38. 123,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $548.84 and its 200 day moving average is $531.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

