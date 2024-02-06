Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.