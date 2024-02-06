National Bankshares Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.33.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZZZ

Sleep Country Canada Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.69. 21,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$924.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.46. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$29.29.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$255.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.90 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4504171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Country Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.