National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

