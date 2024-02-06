National Research (NRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter.

NRC stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $905.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $39,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,240,782 shares in the company, valued at $176,416,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 261,584 shares of company stock worth $10,618,571 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of National Research by 675.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of National Research by 154.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research by 147.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

