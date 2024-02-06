Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Down 2.5%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.69 and last traded at $94.09. Approximately 5,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 22,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.51.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.61% and a net margin of 57.15%.

Insider Transactions at Natural Resource Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $222,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,929.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after purchasing an additional 420,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

