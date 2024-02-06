Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0472 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,332.61 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00121682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008237 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

