Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $133.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Mizuho increased their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.52.

Get DoorDash alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Down 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $110.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.91.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $6,372,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $6,372,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,500 shares of company stock valued at $56,882,162. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DoorDash by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.