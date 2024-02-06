Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 101,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 190,036 shares.The stock last traded at $15.07 and had previously closed at $15.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Neumora Therapeutics

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82.

In related news, Director Kristina Burow purchased 92,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $1,017,528.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,047,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,647,708.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kristina Burow purchased 92,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $1,017,528.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,047,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,647,708.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at $49,491,859.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 175,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,420.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.