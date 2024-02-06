NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NPCE stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $405.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 151.83% and a negative net margin of 62.96%. Equities analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $28,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $28,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $58,150.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,614,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,307,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,359 shares of company stock worth $282,455. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeuroPace by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NeuroPace by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NeuroPace by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NeuroPace by 19.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

