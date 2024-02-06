New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.51.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%.
Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Featured Stories
