New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.000 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

NJR opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NJR

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $285,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 35.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.