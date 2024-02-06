NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $248.48 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $255.80. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.